Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy Ryan Cross directs traffic at the scene of a three-car crash near the intersection of Highway 99 South and the Interstate 5 milepost 120 off-ramp shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy Ryan Cross directs traffic at the scene of a three-car crash near the intersection of Highway 99 South and the Interstate 5 milepost 120 off-ramp shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday.
A three-vehicle crash near the Interstate 5 milepost 120 off-ramp and Highway 99 South reportedly sent at least three people to the hospital with injuries on Thursday.
The crash happened at approximately 1:45 p.m. when a southbound white Ford Escape driven by Keven Wene, 25, of Roseburg was attempting to turn onto the onramp to Interstate 5 south. Wene’s car collided with a red Jeep Grand Cherokee, which caused the Jeep to carom into a gold GMC Yukon driven by Evelyn Keeler, 67, of Winston.
Wene told investigators that he believed he had the right-of-way when he drove through the intersection.
The Jeep was occupied by driver Javier Bustos Ortiz, age unknown, of Mexico, and Martha Alicia Martinez, age unknown, of Salinas, California. Emergency workers had to cut the roof off the Jeep to free Martinez from the wreckage.
Both Ortiz and Martinez were transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center with “minor injuries,” according to a preliminary report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Due to a reported language barrier, the reporting deputy was unable to get statements from the occupants of the Jeep.
No other details were available as the accident remains under investigation.
Mike Henneke can be reached at mhenneke@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4208. Follow him on Twitter @ihenpecked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.