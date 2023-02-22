FLORENCE — The Three Rivers Foundation awarded $1.1 million in grants to 117 organizations in Oregon, including 15 in Douglas County.
"It makes my heart feel good," said Doug Barrett, Tribal Council member. "It feels good getting to see what these organizations are doing with the money, whether it be the food banks, helping the youth through their struggles, whatever the money goes, it is pretty awesome."
The foundation was established by the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians as the charitable arm of its Three Rivers Casino Resort and focused its grants on organizations with innovative ideas, collaborative approaches and grassroots efforts in education, health, public safety, problem gambling, art, environment, cultural activities and historic preservation.
A luncheon was held at the casino in Florence on Feb. 16 to honor the grant recipients.
Douglas County recipients were: Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley, Camp Millennium, Community Presbyterian Church Warming Center, Douglas County Children's Center, Family Development Center/Douglas County Relief Nursery, General Assembly of Church of God, Kellogg Rural Fire Department, NeighborWorks Umpqua, Safe Haven Maternity Home, Source One Serenity, South Douglas Food Bank, St. Francis Xavier Conference St. Vincent De Paul, Umpqua Valley Farm to School, Umpqua Valley South Coast District of Oregon Music Teacher Association, and United Community Action Network.
Grants for the organization ranged from $750 to $15,000.
"When I have a rough time throughout the year I think of today as a positive energy that's going on in this room, helping the community, bringing the community together and strengthening it," said Chief Doc Slyter, Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.