6:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 11: Online Book Group (email kwiley@cityofroseburg.org for the Zoom link) 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 12: Storytime with Aurora 4-4:45 p.m., Wednesday, April 12: Club de Idioma Español | Spanish Club 3-4:30 p.m., Thursday, April 13: Teen Drop-In Hangout 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Saturday, April 15: Read with Astra teens
A lot of moving parts operate Roseburg Public Library and much of that work happens behind the scenes.
Our latest project involves tidying the library’s patron accounts so the database complies with State of Oregon records retention requirements and library best practices.
Staff is in the process of deleting accounts that expired before Jan. 1, 2022. That aligns with the state’s guideline to maintain borrower registration records for one year after non-use.
Typically, this is an annual task for libraries; however, I decided to not delete patron accounts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that the library has been open consistently for more than a year, one of our staffers is tackling this time-consuming process, and more than 4,000 accounts will be deleted in the next couple of months.
Patrons whose accounts are deleted will be invited to complete the registration process as a new user. Library staff will re-enter the required information into the database and they even can use the old library card if patrons have it in hand. If not, a new card will be provided at no cost.
We will not delete accounts that have outstanding fees, which occurs when items are not returned or are returned in damaged condition. It’s important to note the library does not assess daily overdue fines on items but bills patrons for the full cost of items not returned within 30 days of the final due date.
All fees are cleared when items are returned in good condition. Sometimes this scenario occurs when patrons realize they have had an item for several years and we are happy to return those long-missing materials to the shelves.
Also behind the scenes, staff works on maintaining the online catalog system so patrons can more easily discover the library’s holdings. This is an ongoing process because the library adds about 300 items monthly.
Patrons can access the library’s online catalog at roseburg.biblionix.com. The default search is by keyword, but that can be changed to title, author or subject.
Staff currently is focused on enhancing the subject search function. For example, we are adding the subject “cozy mysteries” to books that fit the category. This is a popular subgenre of books that do not feature the graphic violence, saucy language and mature themes that are found in some crime novels.
By entering the subject search term “cozy mysteries,” patrons will see a list of titles that then can be sorted by publication date, author or series order.
Speaking of series order, many authors write series, and staff continues to work on the catalog so the titles appear in the order they were written. For example, with just a couple of clicks, patrons can see the Harry Potter series listed from book one through book seven.
All of these tasks must be completed manually, and I appreciate the public’s patience as we strive to provide exceptional library services.
Kris Wiley is the library director at Roseburg Public Library.
