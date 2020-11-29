Thanks to a Grinch of a COVID-19 pandemic, Roseburg’s traditional Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Douglas County Courthouse became virtual, much like other events this year. Roseburg Mayor Larry Rich, City Councilor Andrea Zielinski, Commissioner Tom Kress and Santa Claus himself were among the many who gathered Friday night to pre-record the event. The program will be available to view, beginning at 6 p.m. tonight on the Facebook pages for City of Roseburg, Douglas County and Roseburg Town Center.

Mike Henneke can be reached at mhenneke@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4208. Follow him on Twitter @ihenpecked.

