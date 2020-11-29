Thanks to a Grinch of a COVID-19 pandemic, Roseburg’s traditional Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Douglas County Courthouse became virtual, much like other events this year. Roseburg Mayor Larry Rich, City Councilor Andrea Zielinski, Commissioner Tom Kress and Santa Claus himself were among the many who gathered Friday night to pre-record the event. The program will be available to view, beginning at 6 p.m. tonight on the Facebook pages for City of Roseburg, Douglas County and Roseburg Town Center.
Tis the season for a virtual tree lighting
Mike Henneke
News Editor
Mike Henneke has been working in newspapers for nearly 30 years. Dad of 5 kids, send more snacks.
