After 12 days of pouring rain and 100 degrees of direct sunlight, Tom Criss finally came down from the roof of the semi-trailer Tuesday afternoon.
The first thing he did upon getting home? Head right for the freezer.
“We’re so glad Umpqua Ice Cream came to the rescue for him today,” Angie Criss said. “He hadn’t even hit the shower, he hit the ice cream first.”
Tom Criss spent 12 days on top of the 53-foot semi-trailer as a fundraiser to fight hunger. Criss vowed to stay on top of the trailer until it was filled, which took 12 days.
As of Tuesday, Tom and Angie Criss at the Myrtle Creek Grocery Outlet raised just under $40,000 to fight hunger across Douglas County, thanks to donations from the community. The store will be fundraising through the end of July for the company-wide Independence from Hunger Campaign with a goal of $50,000.
The food is already being donated to food pantries across south Douglas County. St. Vincent de Paul in Myrtle Creek is currently using the items in their weekly food deliveries and handing out bags of groceries to kids over the summer while school is not in session.
All of the money donated during the fundraiser is spent directly on buying food for the community — there are no administrative costs so every dollar donated is a full dollar towards food, according to Tom Criss.
Due to inflation and the higher cost of gas, Tom and Angie Criss worried that it would be harder to reach their goal of $50,000, Tom Criss said. He was on the rooftop for three days longer than last year.
“It just confirms how well our community works together,” Tom Criss said.
With a full trailer, now comes the daunting part for Tom and Angie Criss along with the crew at Grocery Outlet — taking everything off the truck and splitting it up to donate across the food pantries. And more food will continue to roll in through the end of July.
While Tom Criss camping on the roof of the trailer may have been the most unique way to fundraise for the Independence from Hunger campaign, the Myrtle Creek Grocery Outlet has other events in the works.
The store is auctioning off swag donated from vendors, such as tents and camp chairs, and putting those proceeds towards the fundraiser as well.
“Food insecurity and hunger doesn't go away just because we filled a truck,” Angie Criss said. “We're just going to keep feeding that need until the end of the fundraiser.”
With two and a half weeks left in July, Tom and Angie Criss are feeling confident they will be able to raise the $10,000 more to meet their goal.
