Kendra Hanks, an 18-year-old from Winston, never came home after work on July 7. The body of the young woman who was described as quiet, sweet and caring was found six days later in Cow Creek near Riddle.
Troy Phelps was arrested July 21 on murder and kidnapping charges in connection with the case. The Oregon State Medical Examiner said it was her opinion that Hanks died from a penetrating wound to the neck.
Phelps had previously been acquitted of the 2017 murder of Brandon Michael at Lawson Bar south of Myrtle Creek. Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Ann Marie Simmons stating during Phelps’ Nov. 24, 2020 sentencing hearing that she could not offer a guilty verdict on multiple murder charges as she was “concerned that I do not know the real story of Lawson Bar. I only get the facts I’m given.”
Phelps filed a medical negligence lawsuit against Douglas County, a health care provider for the jail and five unnamed defendants. He alleged that the “cannot use his penis in any capacity” as a result of the medical care he received while awaiting trial in the 2017 murder case. The lawsuit was dismissed on Nov. 18 for violating the existing statute of limitations.
Phelps’ murder trial in the Hanks case is tentatively set for June 2024.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
