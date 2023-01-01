A firefighter from Douglas County Fire District No. 2 directs water remotely from a ladder truck as flames explode on the roof of Del Taco restaurant in Roseburg in the early morning hours of July 2. Roseburg Fire Marshal Brian Jewell said due to the instability of the remaining structure, the cause of the fire would remain undetermined.
Crews from multiple fire agencies were called to 2435 NW Stewart Parkway in Roseburg in the early morning hours to find the Del Taco restaurant fully engulfed in flames.
Numerous firefighters were dispatched from Roseburg Fire Department and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 just before 1:30 a.m. July 2 for a commercial structure fire after several reports that smoke was coming from the restaurant.
Firefighters worked through the night to get the blaze under control, using two ladder trucks and multiple engines after considerable gray smoke was discovered coming from the roof.
A large section of Northwest Stewart Parkway was closed as firefighters completed the extensive overhaul.
At the time, 23 employees who worked at the restaurant were displaced. Four members of the management team were transferred to the company’s Medford location, while franchise owners and individuals launched campaigns to help ease the financial burden for the other 19 employees.
“We have all been more upset about the employees than the business,” Erick Marsh, the company’s director of operations for seven locations owned by the same family throughout Oregon, said in July.
Roseburg Fire Marshal Brian Jewell said in September that the cause of the fire would remain undetermined. While investigators believed they had found the ignition point, the condition of what remained of the unstable building made it too dangerous to pin down an actual cause.
The building was razed in September.
Del Taco representatives said they would plan to rebuild on the same site.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
