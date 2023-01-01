220703-nrr-deltacofire-03 (copy)

A firefighter from Douglas County Fire District No. 2 directs water remotely from a ladder truck as flames explode on the roof of Del Taco restaurant in Roseburg in the early morning hours of July 2. Roseburg Fire Marshal Brian Jewell said due to the instability of the remaining structure, the cause of the fire would remain undetermined.

 The News-Review file photo

Crews from multiple fire agencies were called to 2435 NW Stewart Parkway in Roseburg in the early morning hours to find the Del Taco restaurant fully engulfed in flames.

Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.

