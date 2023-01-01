United States Army Spc. Tamara Tigard, left, is pictured next to an artist’s rendition of Tigard, years before her body was found along a riverbank northeast of Oklahoma City. Tigard, who for 40 years was known simply as the “Lime Lady,” was laid to rest in Sutherlin next to her parents in April.
Lonnie Shields, of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 805 honor guard, presents a gold box to Kylie Tigard, a cousin to Tamara ‘Tammy’ Lee Tigard during a burial at the Valley View Cemetery east of Sutherlin in April. The gold box contained a gold army chit and three expended ceremonial casings.
The Associated Press
Tamara Lee Tigard went for her evening walk in her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1980. She never came home.
Tigard’s body was discovered along an Oklahoma river bank in March of that same year, the body coated in quicklime in an attempt to increase decomposition. The lime, however, would work rather as a preservative, protecting valuable DNA of the victim. It would be for years before investigators would discover her identity.
Instead, she would be known simply as the “Lime Lady,” buried in an unmarked grave in Edmond, Oklahoma. Her remains lay there for 38 years.
A woman from Sisters, Oregon, submitted a DNA profile in 2019 in an effort to trace her family’s lineage. That sample was shared with the DNA Doe Project and it turned out that Kylie Tigard’s DNA was a match to a woman confirmed as Tamara “Tammy” Lee Tigard.
Military dental records were able to confirm Tammy’s identity, ending one half of Oklahoma’s oldest cold case murder investigation.
Ultimately, Tammy’s remains were transferred to Oregon and during a burial with full military honors held April 18 — which would have been her 63rd birthday — she was laid to rest next to her parents James “Jimmy” Tigard and Patsy Tigard at the cemetery on a hill east of Sutherlin.
The person responsible for her murder has not been — and since the suspected murder happened 42 years ago — may never be identified.
