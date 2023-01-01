Tyrone Powell peeks out from a makeshift tent at the Duck Pond in Roseburg on the evening of March 19. Powell has reportedly been unable to participate in his own defense on charges of aggravated theft and identity theft, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Tyrone Curtis Powell was arrested in February 2021 on an accusation that he stole 30 acres of land from an Elkton woman. There is currently a warrant for his arrest.
Powell, who had been being cared for in the Roseburg area, had his last known whereabouts in the Portland area.
Powell has been unresponsive during his court hearings and unable or unwilling to communicate with his defense team.
Powell has been non-communicative both in court hearings and with his representation inside and outside the courtroom. Stewart filed a motion Monday for a hearing to determine Powell’s fitness to stand trial.
The Oregon State Hospital, in a report of its evaluation of Powell’s mental state released in February, claimed that Powell was “malingering.” Portland-based Dr. Soroush Mohandessi, MD., a forensic psychiatry specialist, diagnosed Powell with Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, according to court documents. Also known as subacute spongiform encephalopathy, Creutzfeldt-Jakob is considered an invariably fatal disease which attacks brain tissue.
There presently is not a hearing for Powell to appear, but the arrest warrant is still active.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
