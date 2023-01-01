Known for its stellar customer service, Chuck’s Texaco on Southeast Stephens Street in Roseburg was a landmark.
The spring hike in gas prices made it cost prohibitive for current management to order a refueling of its undergound tanks.
The station ran out of fuel June 3, posting a sign in front of the pumps and taking the prices off of the price board. After 58 years, one of the last full-service stations in the region closed its doors.
Chuck McCullum, who had worked at the station while in high school, purchased the location on the corner of Southeast Stephens and Southeast Mosher in 1964 from previous owners Skinny and Babe Bloom, a purchase which reportedly was “sealed with a handshake.”
As operations of service stations evolved, McCullum was dedicated to making sure his customers received the best “full-service” experience, a tradition that lasted throughout his entire five-decade ownership of the station and beyond his passing on Feb. 6, 2020, at the age of 75.
The station tried to stay afloat through its mechanical bays and the other services the station traditionally provided, but in the end, enough was enough.
“Very sad,” Facebook user Denise Magana wrote in a reply to the station’s closure announcement. “Chuck instilled absolute best customer service to this community. He was the nicest man.”
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.