WINCHESTER — For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, an estimated 220 Umpqua Community College graduates participated in the 58th commencement ceremony on Friday at the Swanson Amphitheatre on the campus of UCC. More than 450 degrees and certificates were awarded under threatening signs of rain that never materialized. Rachel Pokrandt, president of UCC, assured the audience of the contingency plan in case of inclement weather — which was to continue on as planned. Mandy Elder, UCC alumna and communications specialist for the The Ford Family Foundation, gave the keynote address. 

