Rachel Pokrandt, president of Umpqua Community College, addresses the audience during a commencement ceremony in Winchester on Friday night, held for the first time at the Swanson Amphitheatre since 2019.
Mandy Elder, communications specialist for the Ford Family Foundation, is visible on a monitor as she gives the keynote address during the commencement ceremony for the graduating class of 2022 at Umpqua Community College on Friday night.
Tesla Simmons, 6, right, watches as Umpqua Community College graduates enter during the processional at the start of the commencement ceremony for the graduating class of 2022 in Winchester on Friday night.
Members of the Umpqua Community College Honor Guard place the U.S. flag and Oregon state flag after the singing of the 'Star Spangled Banner' during commencement exercises on Friday night.
Mike Henneke/The News-Review
Mike Henneke/The News-Review
Members of The Umpqua Singers perform during the commencement ceremony at Umpqua Community College on Friday night. From left are Connor Howe, Dexter Patching, Mya Schuler and Josey Bennett.
WINCHESTER — For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, an estimated 220 Umpqua Community College graduates participated in the 58th commencement ceremony on Friday at the Swanson Amphitheatre on the campus of UCC. More than 450 degrees and certificates were awarded under threatening signs of rain that never materialized. Rachel Pokrandt, president of UCC, assured the audience of the contingency plan in case of inclement weather — which was to continue on as planned. Mandy Elder, UCC alumna and communications specialist for the The Ford Family Foundation, gave the keynote address.
