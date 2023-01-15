Conner Milligan from Rock Creek Fish Hatchery readies equipment to release hatchery steelhead into a stream in Canyonville near the South Umpqua River in this April 2020 file photo. Almost eight months after the ODFW voted 4-3 to end the summer steelhead hatchery program at Rock Creek, the commission met Friday with representatives from interested federally recognized Tribes to gather additional information regarding the program’s termination.
Almost eight months after the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission voted 4-3 to end the summer steelhead hatchery program at Rock Creek, the commission met Friday with representatives from interested federally recognized Tribes to gather additional information regarding the program’s termination.
Representatives from the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians, Coquille Indian Tribe, Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde and Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians all provided information in-person or remotely.
“Visiting the Rock Creek Fish Hatchery during the summer, field trips, outdoor school ... those were significant moments in our lives,” Colby Drake, a member of the Grand Ronde Tribe, said at the Commission’s meeting Friday. “That fishery is very important to me and my family. Not just as a Native American and natural resource manager, but as a native Oregonian.”
Drake cited seven generations which could be impacted by the ending of the program: those his age and their parents, grandparents and great-grandparents which came before, and the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren which may come.
Several Tribes specifically asked the Commission to rescind its April 2022 decision to end the North Umpqua hatchery summer steelhead program and look for other ways to reduce the number of hatchery fish on natural spawning grounds, one of the main factors that led to the Commission’s decision.
Colin Beck, the director of forest management for the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Columbia and Siuslaw Indians, insinuated that the tribes were never consulted before the Commission’s 2022 ruling.
“This was a last-minute surprise decision that was made without notice or consultation with affected tribes,” Beck told the Commission. “Tribal consultation is a two-way dialogue with Tribal leadership ... the invitation to provide public input after a decision has been made does not constitute Tribal consultation.”
At that April 21 meeting in Astoria, the Commission voted 4-3 to end the summer steelhead hatchery program at Rock Creek along the North Umpqua River. Commission Vice Chair Jill Zarnowitz of Yamhill offered a motion to eliminate the program, which was seconded by commissioner Kathayoon Khalil of Portland. Commission Chair Mary Wahl of Langlois and commissioner Leslie King also voted in favor of ending the program.
Commissioners Mark Labhart of Sisters, Bob Spelbrink of Siletz and Becky Hatfield-Hyde of the Summer Lake area near Paisley were opposed.
Those in support of the summer steelhead hatchery program along the North Umpqua relied on studies from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife which they said did not provide solid evidence that the presence of hatchery steelhead was having an adverse impact on wild populations.
Commissioner Labhart said that a vote to end the program would be “in direct opposition to an overarching coastal stocks management plan,” and Spelbrink said eliminating the program would not only have an adverse effect on sport anglers, but also on local Native American tribes who rely on the hatchery fish.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.