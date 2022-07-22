A Riddle man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance and murder of 18-year-old Kendra Hanks of Winston.
On Thursday, at approximately 3:30 p.m., detectives with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, along with investigators from the Douglas County Major Crimes Team, contacted Troy Russell Phelps, 39, of Riddle, at a residence in the 1500 block of Pruner Road. Phelps had become a person of interest in the investigation into the disappearance of Hanks, authorities said.
Phelps was taken into custody after speaking with detectives, according to a press release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. A search warrant was also served at the residence where Phelps was residing.
On July 13, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a body was found in Cow Creek near the 9000 block of Cow Creek Road. Investigators responded to the scene and confirmed the death of an adult female, which they suspect to be Kendra Hanks. The body was transported to the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office in Clackamas on July 14. The death was ultimately ruled a homicide. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is awaiting positive identification from the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office.
Hanks was reported missing by her family on July 8 when she did not return home from work on July 7. Hanks was walking from her job at Ingram Book Company to her family’s home in Winston, but did not arrive.
Phelps is lodged in the Douglas County Jail on charges of murder in the first degree and resisting arrest. He is being held without bail pending arraignment in Douglas County Circuit Court.
Court documents and jail records indicate this is not Phelps’ first encounter with law enforcement, with a history of bookings into the Douglas County Jail dating back to 2005; the most notable of which was an arrest on suspicion of first-degree murder in 2017.
Phelps was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Brandon Michael at Lawson Bar in Myrtle Creek in 2017. Although acquitted of the murder charge during a bench trial, Phelps was sentenced to 30 months in prison after a conviction of being a felon in possession of a firearm. That sentence was signed by Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Ann Marie Simmons on Dec. 1, 2020.
At Phelps’ sentencing hearing on the Lawson Bar case on Nov. 23, 2020, a crowded courtroom and overflow room listened as Judge Simmons delivered her verdict.
According to Simmons’ summation, she found that the state’s key witness, Kayla Viol, had provided “contradictory or further unexplainable testimony,” which made it difficult to come to a guilty verdict on the first-degree murder charge. Simmons also noted multiple vagaries in the testimony of law enforcement officials.
“I’m concerned that I do not know the real story of Lawson Bar,” Simmons said. “I only get the facts I’m given.”
Ultimately, the admissible evidence presented during the 10-week trial was not enough to warrant a murder conviction, Simmons said.
While Phelps, then 38, was acquitted of the most serious of the charges — first-degree murder and kidnapping — Simmons did level a guilty verdict of reckless burning and felon in possession of a firearm.
As the courtroom emptied at approximately 4:15 p.m. that day, a woman who asked not to be identified exclaimed, “They didn’t do their f---- jobs,” referring to the prosecuting attorneys and law enforcement.
“It’s devastating for the victims,” Steve Hoddle, then a Senior Deputy District Attorney, said after the trial. “We’re just disappointed.”
Phelps was released earlier this year.
Additional details surrounding the current investigation will be withheld to protect the integrity of the investigation, according to Thursday’s release.
Anyone with information that could aid investigators is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471 and reference case #22-2871.
The Douglas County Major Crimes Team consists of investigators from the Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department and Oregon State Police working in consultation with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.
That poor little girl. So unjust. My condolences to her family and friends during this shattering time.
This guy has got to go....how many more must it take?
Oregon has no capital punishment. The Governor is soft on crime. I wound’s be surprised if she gave the murderer the keys to the city. This Democrat Governor has been a nightmare for Oregon’s crime victims.
