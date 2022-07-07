Abby Anderson (center) works with her son Crowder (left) and her daughter Calila (right) to construct an art piece during the Ocean Art with Washed Ashore Gallery class held at the Sutherlin Library Thursday.
Megan Dee instructs children on how to create art out of miscellaneous items that represent objects taken from the ocean during the Ocean Art with Washed Ashore Gallery class held at the Sutherlin Library Thursday.
Children reach for miscellaneous supplies during the Ocean Art with Washed Ashore Gallery class held at the Sutherlin Library Thursday.
Will Geschke/The News-Review
Will Geschke/The News-Review
Rinoa Hedges works on constructing her art piece during the Ocean Art with Washed Ashore Gallery class held at the Sutherlin Library Thursday.
Will Geschke/The News-Review
Families work on their art projects during the Ocean Art with Washed Ashore Gallery class held at the Sutherlin Library Thursday.
Will Geschke/The News-Review
Will Geschke/The News-Review
(Left to right) Lily, Paisley, Courtney, and Wyatt Bradley work on their art projects during the Ocean Art with Washed Ashore Gallery class held at the Sutherlin Library Thursday.
Will Geschke/The News-Review
Rinoa Hedges delicately adds a piece to her art piece during the Ocean Art with Washed Ashore Gallery class held at the Sutherlin Library Thursday.
SUTHERLIN — “It’s Nemo,” a child cried out at the C. Giles Hunt Sutherlin Public Library on Wednesday, looking at an image on the projector of a clownfish sculpture made from recycled ocean trash.
Every Wednesday from 1-3 p.m., the library hosts free events for elementary school students and their families, in combination with the summer reading program. This week, Megan Dee taught “Ocean art with Washed Ashore Gallery.”
Washed Ashore Gallery in Bandon recycles ocean trash, primarily plastics, into sculptures as a way to raise awareness and promote recycling. Washed Ashore volunteers have gathered more than 60,000 pounds of ocean trash to turn into sculptures, according to their website.
“It’s based on the Washed Ashore Gallery — reusing materials and trying to get plastic to not go in the ocean,” Dee said, describing the lesson she aimed to teach.
Bins of scraps sat on the back tables of the event space, next to ocean themed books. Dee encouraged the participants to dig through the bins full of scraps, such as corks and pipe cleaners and bits of plastic, to find materials to use in a new way.
Natasha Villegas, a 10-year-old from Roseburg, created a doll using a clothespin as the base.
Natasha first came to one of the library summer reading events last week with her great-grandmother. This week, she brought her parents.
“I think it’s really important because it gives the kids activities to do that are not just playing inside the house,” Kiona Villegas, Natasha’s mom, said.
That is one of the goals of these events, to provide free activities for the community in pairing with the summer reading program that encourages kids to read, according to Sutherlin library volunteer Nancy Anderson.
“What we are attempting to do is bring STEAM —science, technology, art and math— to the kids,” Anderson said.
Dee, who led the event on Wednesday, worked as an art teacher before bridging into STEAM. She currently works on the STEAM Team at the Roseburg School District.
While the events themselves are not focused on reading, kids involved in the summer reading program can earn a stamp for coming to one of these Wednesday events.
“I love the idea of that we're able to have things for kids to do that are interesting and that encourage them to come to the library,” Anderson said. “We want to get the kids in early and get them reading and keep them reading.”
Nika Bartoo-Smith is a Snowden Intern for The News-Review, she can be reached at nsmith@nrtoday.com.
