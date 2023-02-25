Young gymnasts from Astoria to Ashland converged on the Douglas County Fairgrounds for the 2023 Riverside Classic Invitational Saturday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
More than 200 gymnasts and their families filled the arena for the competition, which was held in three sessions with participants separated by skill level.
The event, which Umpqua Valley Gymnastics has hosted for more than three decades, had teams from clubs in Astoria, Silverton, Salem and Ashland as well as clubs from Hillsboro and Portland who were able to make the trip. The Portland metropolitan area was hit extremely hard by winter weather most of last week, making travel difficult.
"It was so cool that they were able to come down," said Michelle McGuire, executive director and head coach of Umpqua Valley Gymnastics.
McGuire was grateful for the community support which allows the annual event to be held at the fairgrounds.
"We have so many volunteer parents who also helped to make this event as successful as it was," McGuire said.
Umpqua Valley Gymnastics has one more regular meet on the schedule and will travel next weekend to compete in Springfield. State championship events, held at various locations, are anticipated to take place in three weeks.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
