Roseburg police, fire and ambulance crews on the scene of a two-car accident on Northeast Stephens Street near Safeway earlier Wednesday.

 Mike Henneke/The News-Review

At least one person was treated with minor injuries after a two-vehicle accident on Northeast Stephens Street near Safeway in Roseburg before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Roseburg police say a preliminary investigation shows that the driver of a white Dodge Caravan pulled in front of the driver of a tan Ford Explorer Sport Trac, causing the Sport Trac to roll over on its top.

Story will be updated with additional details.

Mike Henneke is the news editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at 541-957-4208 or by email at mhenneke@nrtoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @ihenpecked.

News Editor

Mike Henneke has been working in newspapers for nearly 30 years. Dad of 5 kids, send more snacks.

