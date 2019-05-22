At least one person was treated with minor injuries after a two-vehicle accident on Northeast Stephens Street near Safeway in Roseburg before 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Roseburg police say a preliminary investigation shows that the driver of a white Dodge Caravan pulled in front of the driver of a tan Ford Explorer Sport Trac, causing the Sport Trac to roll over on its top.
Story will be updated with additional details.
