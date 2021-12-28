DRAIN — Two suspects of an unconfirmed drive-by shooting were safely taken into custody early Wednesday morning, ending a nearly 10-hour drama that drew numerous law enforcement officers from two counties to this tiny town.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests in a brief update on its Facebook page.
“Suspects were safely taken into custody, the post said. “There is no ongoing public safety concern. Details will be released at a later time. The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the community for their assistance.”
The arrests came after at least one shot was fired by a law enforcement officer Tuesday in an earlier confrontation with both suspects of a drive-by shooting.
Both male and female subjects, possibly teenagers, were still on the loose as of 11 p.m. Tuesday. Fresh tracks believed to be from the suspects included signs of blood, according to traffic from the police scanner.
Scanner traffic also indicated a woman on Lowe Street told police that a male and female knocked on her door, stood on her porch and tapped on her window.
The massive search began before 7 p.m. Tuesday after a significant number of law enforcement officers from multiple agencies converged on the Drain area.
An earlier Facebook post from the Douglas County County Sheriff’s Office about 7 p.m. Tuesday warned residents in the area to secure their homes and vehicles.
“There is current law enforcement activity in the City of Drain,” the earlier post read. “Residents are being asked to secure your homes and shut your blinds. If safe to do so, please lock your vehicles. We ask that you report any suspicious activity to 911.”
Law enforcement agencies from Lane County assisted in the search.
Mike Henneke can be reached at mhenneke@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4208. Follow him on Twitter @ihenpecked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.