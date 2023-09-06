The Umpqua Actors Community Theatre is opening is exploring the nuances of one of the greatest minds of all time in its next production.
Dean Remick is coming out of retirement to direct “Einstein,” starring Bob Moreland as Albert Einstein, in September at the Betty Long Unruh Theater next to Fir Grove Park.
“It’s kind of a fascinating story,” Moreland said. “He was the only scientist who became a rockstar. The entire world idolized him.”
A timely show, given the appearance of Einstein in Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” the play shows Einstein reflecting on his life, not only as a scientist but also as a man. Since this is a one-person play, Moreland will be the only actor on stage.
“One-person plays are tough. No one can save your butt if you drop the ball out there. So you’re walking a tightrope over the Grand Canyon, with no net. That to me is exciting,” Moreland explained.
Moreland has acted alone in two previous plays, a comedy about six years ago and a play on Vincent Van Gogh, in which he played two parts, roughly five years ago.
“I just wanted to get back into something more, you always kick it up a notch. It’s got to be more difficult than the last and this one was definitely more difficult,” Moreland said.
Moreland has spent over 400 hours memorizing lines alone in the months leading up to this play.
“Most actors would never do a one-person show, because it is so much easier to play off of other people,” Remick said.
Remick taught theater and speech classes at Umpqua Community College for 28 years before retiring in 2013. He was also UCC’s drama producer and director during his tenure. Remick and Moreland have known each other for a while, so when Moreland found this play, he asked Remick to direct for him.
“I thought, well I would love to work with him again,” Remick said. “I probably directed over 100 full plays in my life. And I’m retired, but crazy enough to come back and do it again. Because I loved it."
Practices for the performance started July 1, for three hours five days a week. Remick and Moreland also created the stage props and costumes.
“There is a demonstration and audience participation, so that you can understand his theories,” Moreland said. “'Einstein' examines the conflicts of Einstein’s personality, as a physicist and a pacifist. Set in Einstein’s home in Princeton, New Jersey, he will relive his most painful dilemma, whether to encourage the development of the atomic bomb or not."
Performances run Sept. 7 through Sept 24, playing at 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is $17 for adults and $12 for children 12 years and under.
“It is really good, really funny, really lovable, and there is a message in the play. It has to do with his responsibility,” Remick said. “The nuclear bomb was a big deal in 1949, and it still is a big deal. The play is so relevant to us today.”
Gloria Coleman is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at gcoleman@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321 ext. 7208.
