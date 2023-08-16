After finishing the entrance to their shed, students and their instructor lower it to the grounds to begin working on the next piece of their shed during the construction combine at Umpqua Community College on Tuesday morning.
After finishing the entrance to their shed, students and their instructor lower it to the grounds to begin working on the next piece of their shed during the construction combine at Umpqua Community College on Tuesday morning.
WINCHESTER — Local high school students had the opportunity to get some hands on construction experience Tuesday, thanks to a partnership with Home Depot, local contractors and Douglas Education Service District.
Students were exposed to almost every aspect that is involved on a construction site. From framing houses, electrical work and welding, students were able to gain a better understanding of possible careers for their future.
“Through that Home Depot Foundation Grant, we were awarded $10,000 in building materials. We chose to go with five shed kits that still give students a lot of opportunity with hands on tools to build something,” said Nick Marshall, UCC WIRE coordinator and building instructor. “It’s safer, easier, can still use a tape measure but we aren’t using miter saws or anything.”
Students were split into teams and paired with an instructor to build a small shed. Equipped with the basic tools of the trade, each team worked together to build the frame and walls of each shed. Students also painted each shed.
On Wednesday, the teams will tackle the roofing of their respective structure.
“I scheduled this back in May and figured I would do it for my birthday. It gets me out of the house and I get to go do one of the things I love,” Ethan Petersen said. “I’ve done a homemade breakfast nook, I’ve done a door and I do other projects for people too.”
Petersen said he turned 18 on Tuesday. He loves construction and building things with his hands and plans to join the United States Marine Corps as a mechanic.
“It alleviates some of that employment anxiety, get some self-assurance, some skills. Whether they want to go into construction or use these skills they gain here as transferable skills into another field, just giving them the opportunity to learn,” said Melody Rogers, Douglas ESD career connected learning facilitator. “Kids have been here building since 8 o’clock and we even had some kids show up here at 7 o’clock ready to go.”
According to Rogers, multiple grants were approved to get funding for not only tools but building materials and lunch too. Other local partners include Heritage Paint, Kennedy Builders, UCC paramedics and UCC welding.
“It’s too bad that there aren’t more kids out here. It’s a great opportunity and it was really cool. My wood shop teacher let me know that this was available,” 16-year-old Karissa Frahm said. “I love it, I think it’s a great experience, Nick is awesome and I am having a lot of fun with it.”
According to Marshall, once the sheds are completed, they will be donated to five local veterans.
“Amongst learning the career connected stuff and working with employers and teamwork, it’s a good feeling knowing they are building a shed that is giving back to somebody that has served our country,” Marshall said. “When (students) meet their veteran, they will learn about their story and hopefully gain a greater appreciation for things.”
