The building in downtown Roseburg currently known as the Hawk’s Nest, formerly the Flegel Center and armory, is one of three properties in downtown Roseburg purchased by Umpqua Community College to provide additional housing for students.
Umpqua Community College announced Tuesday that it had invested nearly $2 million in student housing in downtown Roseburg, but college officials are still working on details of what it will look like.
UCC spokesperson Suzi Pritchard said the Hawks Nest will remain a dormitory style building, while the new spaces will include a variety of options that are still being worked on by the college.
Hawks Nest, formerly known as the Flegel Center, has been rented by the college since 2019. The building is one of three that UCC is purchasing in downtown Roseburg.
The other two buildings are a building in the 700-block of Jackson Street and the building on the corner of Southeast Cass Street and Southeast Stephens Street.
Pritchard said the rate to rent in the Hawks Nest is $450 per month. "Rates will be set for new units as we decide upon the layout and options, but we will do our best to make it affordable," Pritchard said.
Purchasing the three properties is part of the community college's strategic plan to provide more opportunities for housing.
“Roseburg has already enjoyed the benefits of having students living downtown which provides the opportunity for them to shop at local businesses and volunteer for events,” UCC President Rachel Pokrandt said in a press release. “We believe almost 100 additional students will continue to help with economic and cultural vibrancy as well as ensure our students have somewhere to live while they learn.”
The money came from one-time savings from utilities, travel and consumables when the college campus was closed during the pandemic, according to Pritchard.
The college also owns Hawks Landing, a building off Northeast Stephens Street, that houses 45 students and has been occupied since 2021.
UCC said it's working closely with the city to come up with parking solutions for students. There is also bus service available for students from downtown Roseburg to the campus, about 8 miles away, which runs on a loop eight times a day from 5:28 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
