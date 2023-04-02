CANYONVILLE — The Umpqua Fishermen’s Association and other local organizations worked to get steelhead from Canyonville to a local hatchery in an effort to have more fish for anglers.
Volunteers were asked to come along to assist in transporting fish from the Canyonville steelhead trap in an effort to provide a greater population of steelhead for fishermen in the local area.
Although only one winter steelhead could successfully be taken from the trap early Friday morning, Levi Simmons, head of the salmon and trout enhancement program, is optimistic about steelhead in the 2023 season.
“I am feeling good about the population this year. We have pretty much already reached our goal,” Simmons said.
Two wild steelhead were released from the trap to continue down the river.
In total, four adult steelhead were transported from the Canyonville Fishery to the Cole Rivers Hatchery where they are added to the brood stock. This year, people have retrieved around 100 steelhead from the Canyonville trap. In previous years, the trap has yielded nearly 500. Cole Rivers Hatchery stores multiple species of fish including Chinook, Coho, summer and winter steelhead.
The hatchery is used for many reasons including adult collection, spawning, egg incubation and rearing. Any smolts or adolescent fish produced at the hatchery will be raised for a full year before being released for fishermen the following spring.
Smolts production is solely intended for recreational fishing. Occasionally, high quality steelhead will be donated to various local and tribal food banks.
The annual rate for smolts is approximately 150,000.
UFA asks anglers to be aware of the fish they are catching as wild fish must be released. This is indicated by the adipose fin: wild steelhead will have no clipped fin. Whereas any steelhead with a clipped fin is ok to keep.
