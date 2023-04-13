WINCHESTER — Inside, an impressive training and rehabilitation facility.
Outside, a track which bears a resemblance to an unmaintained road.
Umpqua Community College head track coach Alan King and assistant Renate Richardson led members of the college’s board of education on a tour of the recently renovated Tower Building, which the track program has fully moved into.
Inside, King and Richardson shared the improvements the program has made to the building as athletes were going through their training routine.
UCC Athletic Director Craig Jackson and the coaches informed the board of improvements that had been made to the athletic facilities on campus, as well as the things that are still needed.
In an interview with The News-Review in September 2018, Jackson said resurfacing the track was a project the college had hoped to complete “in the next two years.”
Five years and a pandemic later, the 400-meter oval is an eight-lane jogging path with little evidence that it once had a rubberized surface.
The track has not hosted a meet since the college’s track and field program was reinstated in 2017, more than two decades after it was eliminated.
As the track and field team is concerned, the facility at top of the hill behind the college’s Technology Center is suitable for distance runner training, and throwers can get their workouts in on nearby fields.
But for sprinters, jumpers and pole vaulters, the school has worked out a training agreement to use the track at Sutherlin High School. The women’s soccer team also use the facilities in Sutherlin to practice.
With the boom of growth in the number of athletics program UCC offers, projects have to take their place in line.
“We’re working on it,” athletic director Craig Jackson said of the department’s plan to get the track resurfaced. “A lot of it is financial. That’s the big thing in any project.”
Without evidence of the asphalt base cracking or splitting, a new rubberized surface for a track typically costs in the neighborhood of $200,000-$250,000. Two years ago, Glide High School and its booster club raised nearly $360,000 to completely replace its track facility, a project which required to have a new asphalt base poured due to severe splitting.
Jackson said one of those projects which is nearly complete is a replacement of the bleachers in the gymnasium, on that has “been on the list to replace for years.” The college is also working to expand the size of its training room for its wrestling teams. Its rapidly growing women’s wrestling program recently placed second at the National Junior College Athletic Association championships.
