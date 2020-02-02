About 40 teams, each consisting of 80 anglers in 40 drift boats, participated in the popular catch-and-release steelhead tournament Friday and Saturday as part of the 28th annual Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby.
The event, sponsored by the Douglas Timber Operators and the Roseburg Area Chamber of Commerce, is designed to benefit fish restoration, enhancement and education in the Umpqua Basin.
The derby began with Student Day on Wednesday and Kids' Day on Thursday.
For the complete story and additional photos, see The News-Review on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.