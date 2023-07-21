Umpqua National Forest in very high fire danger Kyle Bailey For The News-Review Kyle Bailey News Director Author email Jul 21, 2023 Jul 21, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UMPQUA NATIONAL FOREST — The Umpqua National Forest is increasing to very high fire danger.A press release said public use restrictions moved to level 2 Friday. The industrial fire precaution level will increase to level 3 Monday.A UNF release said when the fire danger is “very high,” fires will start easily from most causes.Under level 2 restriction:Campfires must be in forest service constructed fire rings or fireplaces in designated sites.Gas stoves are allowed but any grill that would create hot embers or ash are not.Smoking is restricted to enclosed vehicles, watercrafts and areas that are clear of flammable material of a three-foot diameter.Operating a combustion engine is prohibited except on a motor vehicle on major roads, or parking areas or on roads designated to open motorized travel.These restrictions also apply to wilderness areas.The use of nonindustrial battery or electric power equipment is exempt from these restrictions.More informtion: fs.usda.gov/umpqua. Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kyle Bailey News Director Author email Follow Kyle Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular 'There’s sewage running everywhere' Complaints against school administrator unfounded Inaugural Sutherlin Throwdown event brings barbecue, beer and cornhole to town Robert Freeman appointed as Glide School District superintendent New pavilion unveiled at Douglas County Fairgrounds Special Sections Fairs, Festivals & Fun Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Veterans uncover a fraud in their midst Music in the Park brings fun, dancing to Myrtle Creek Fremont Middle School students finish top 10 in national competition Roseburg High School moves forward with softball field construction Danish Standings
