Bright Jupiter rules the evening sky. Modest Saturn proceeds Jupiter by about two hours. Very dim Neptune sits about eight degrees ahead of Jupiter. Dim Uranus trails Jupiter by about two hours, followed by brightening Mars nearly two hours later, to complete the night sky parade of planets. Look just before midnight Sunday to see five planets across the east to southwest sky. By month’s end, the planet parade will be visible by 10:30 p.m.

Paul Morgan is an astronomer at Umpqua Community College.

