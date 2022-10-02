Bright Jupiter rules the evening sky. Modest Saturn proceeds Jupiter by about two hours. Very dim Neptune sits about eight degrees ahead of Jupiter. Dim Uranus trails Jupiter by about two hours, followed by brightening Mars nearly two hours later, to complete the night sky parade of planets. Look just before midnight Sunday to see five planets across the east to southwest sky. By month’s end, the planet parade will be visible by 10:30 p.m.
Jupiter is well placed for telescope observers by 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Look to the southeast for that bright “star.” That’s Jupiter. Tonight, we are six nights past the closest opposition of Jupiter since 1963. This means Jupiter is now the closest to earth in nearly 80 years and will not be this close again until October 2129. Enjoy a larger than normal, and brighter than normal, Jupiter during October. Sunday, Jupiter will appear near maximum size of 49.8 arcseconds and a stunning -2.9 magnitude. By Halloween, Jupiter will appear 47.7 arcseconds and -2.8 magnitude as the earth moves about 1.6 million miles away. Not only is Jupiter about as close to earth as it can get, the gas giant is nearing the celestial equator in the sky. This means that Jupiter will leave the low altitude constellations and reach much higher altitudes before midnight. Higher altitude will offer telescope observers much better “seeing” conditions than the thick turbulent low altitudes in years past.
Dawn PlanetVenus is lost in the rising sun’s glare. Mercury dashes into the predawn skies in early October before retreating into the bright twilight after mid-month. The best chance to spot the new “Morning Star” is Oct. 7. Look toward the east-southeast about an hour before sunrise to spot a modest “star” near the horizon. That’s Mercury.
Meteor ShowersOctober brings three meteor showers, one major and two minor. The first shower is mostly not much to see. The Draconids peak on the night of Oct. 8, although Oct. 7 and 9 may also yield a few meteors. Unfortunately, Oct. 9 is the full moon that will obscure most of the Draconid meteors. The morning of Oct. 21 is the peak of the major shower, the Orionids. An old moon rises after 3 a.m. but the best counts will occur from 1-3 a.m. Forecasters are estimating 10 to 20 meteors per hour at the peak in dark skies. October closes with the Taurid Meteor showers with about five meteors per hour over several nights. The Taurids are noted for producing some bright meteors called fireballs.
Paul Morgan ObservatoryFall brings unsettled weather to the Umpqua Valley with clouds, fog and rain. The observatory will not schedule any public events until late spring 2023 with warmer and clearing skies. Zoom observing may be possible next month. Check the Umpqua Community College Observatory website.
Umpqua Astronomers MeetingUmpqua Astronomers and the interested public can join a monthly meeting on Zoom. The meeting time is 7 p.m. Oct. 11. Doug Pieschel will host and fall stargazing will be discussed. For more information, find us on Facebook @Umpquaastronomers or send an email: uastronomers@gmail.com, for details about how to join the meeting.
Paul Morgan is an astronomer at Umpqua Community College.
