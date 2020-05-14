Body recovery

Emergency workers converse after a service call at Templin Beach Park near downtown Roseburg on Saturday afternoon. The workers responded to a call from a person who said he found a body floating in the South Umpqua River as he was fishing.

 JON MITCHELL The News-Review

An unidentified deceased male was found in the South Umpqua River near Templin Beach in Roseburg on Saturday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Dispatchers were notified about the body at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday by a caller who told police he was fishing when he found the body.

Deputies from the Sheriff's Office Marine Division responded along with the Douglas County Medical Examiner's Office.

The medical examiner said it was determined that the remains are that of an adult male, and are pending positive identification from the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office.

No further details are available.

