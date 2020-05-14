An unidentified deceased male was found in the South Umpqua River near Templin Beach in Roseburg on Saturday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Dispatchers were notified about the body at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday by a caller who told police he was fishing when he found the body.
Deputies from the Sheriff's Office Marine Division responded along with the Douglas County Medical Examiner's Office.
The medical examiner said it was determined that the remains are that of an adult male, and are pending positive identification from the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office.
No further details are available.
