A Douglas County sheriff's deputy helps reconstruct a motor vehicle crash near the 7000 block of Garden Valley Road on Friday night. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Kylee Alexander, of Roseburg, died in the crash.
A 21-year-old Roseburg woman has died as the result of a single-vehicle traffic crash on Garden Valley Road Friday evening.
Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to investigate a serious crash in the 7000 block of Garden Valley Road.
Deputies arrived on scene to discover a 2000 Toyota 4-Runner, which had been traveling westbound on Garden Valley Road, had left the roadway for an unknown reason, and struck a utility pole and unoccupied vehicles.
The driver and sole occupant of the 4-Runner, identified as 21-year-old Kylee Alexander, was declared deceased at the scene, according to a news release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
The crash remains under investigation, however speed is believed to have been a contributing factor. Anyone with information is asked to contact DCSO at 541-440-4471.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Douglas County Medical Examiner's Office, Douglas County Fire District #2, Joe's Towing and Adapt's Mobile Crisis Team.
