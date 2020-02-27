WINSTON — Crews from the Oregon Department of Transportation are still working Thursday night to repair a traffic signal box after a vehicle crash at the intersection of North Main Street and Northwest Douglas Boulevard.
ODOT spokesperson Gary Leaming said crews estimate that the traffic signal will be restored by 10 p.m. Thursday. For now, motorists are urged to slow down and use extra caution at the intersection controlled by flaggers since about 4 p.m. Thursday.
"It's not business as usual going through the intersection," Leaming said.
More to come
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.