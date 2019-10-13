The soulful eyes of abused, abandoned or unwanted dogs or cats on television can open your wallet for a donation but there is more needed to bring aid to these animals. Hands-on, caring volunteers can fill that need.
Saving Grace Adoption Center is looking for helpers to clean the kennels and as adoption hosts. Adoption hosts greet visitors, show them around the kennels and introduce them to the animals. Cleaners and hosts are needed for a 9 a.m. to noon shift on your choice of day, Monday through Saturday. Call Trina at 541-672-3907 for details.
Salvation Army is in need of volunteers on Nov. 9, 16 and 23, 8:15 a.m. or 11:15 a.m. for their “dress a child” drive. Adults can sign up at their work or through an organization to expedite a background check. Christmas Bell ringers are also being recruited. For additional information call Kristy at 541-248-2586.
CASA is recruiting special advocates for children in the Foster Care system. Court Appointed Special Advocates visit foster homes and report their findings to the court every six months.
Canyonville training is on Saturdays from Oct. 16 to Nov. 11 on the second floor of Umpqua Bank. To fill out the application and complete the required state, federal and DHS background checks, make an appointment, drop by the CASA office, 545 W. Umpqua St. Suite 2 or contact Amber at 541-672-7001 or Amber@casaofdouglascounty.org.
Mercy Medical Center has openings for Family Birthplace volunteers to help safeguard against infant abduction, checking in guests to the unit and monitoring visitors entering or leaving, as well as clerical support.
Also needed are palliative care volunteers to assist staff with clerical support and non-nursing patient comfort care; and golf cart drivers to transport patients and guests from the parking lots to the hospital. Call Michelle at 541-677-4465 for details.
Roseburg Senior Center, where seniors gather for companionship and entertainment, is looking for greeters to welcome them; helpers in the kitchen, especially Friday at 4 p.m. for bingo night; and a volunteer to sweep the parking lot. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 541-671-2634 to sign up.
St. Vincent de Paul in Sutherlin is in need of volunteers to accept and sort donations, cashiers for the thrift store and hands-on help in the laundry where clothes are prepared to display in the store. It also needs help in the electronic testing area and mechanical helpers to check out the donated cars.
The store is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call Rodney or Kim at 541-459-3394 for more information.
Douglas County Senior Services Meal Program is in urgent need of meals-on-wheels drivers on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the dining sites at Winston, Glide, Sutherlin, Yoncalla, Glendale and Reedsport. Mileage reimbursement and a free meal are provided.
Kitchen helpers are needed in Sutherlin, Glide, Glendale, Reedsport and Yoncalla which also needs a desk register person.
Roseburg Courthouse Information Booth needs four volunteer greeters to staff the booth. Training is provided and days and hours are flexible. For any of these opportunities call 541-440-3677.
