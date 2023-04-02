10 a.m., Tuesday, April 4: Grab-and-go craft kits while supplies last 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 5: Storytime with Aurora 3-4:30 p.m., Thursday, April 6: Legos Free Time
Volunteers are a gift, and because April is National Volunteer Month, this is a great time to recognize their contributions to Roseburg Public Library.
Over the past year, 16 volunteers contributed more than 1,200 hours of service to the library. That’s an average of 23 hours each week folks shared their time and talent to make the library a vibrant, welcoming space.
Our volunteers’ primary role is shelving materials. Roseburg Public Library patrons check out about 6,000 physical items each month and all of those books need to be returned to their proper place. As they shelve those items, volunteers also pick up materials that have been perused in house by patrons, shelf read to ensure books are in the proper order and generally make the stacks look attractive.
A handful of volunteers inventoried the library’s 80,000 items last year. They scanned every barcode on every item, a time-consuming but important process that ensured our catalog database accurately represented the collection. We undertake this process about every 18 months.
Several volunteers help with programming. Youth programming is especially popular and volunteers split the room with Youth Services Librarian Aurora Ropp so participants get the attention they deserve. Volunteers also lead programs such as Spanish Club, Read with Astra and Online Book Group.
We have a volunteer who works at the front desk and one who manages the video slideshow of library activities. Volunteers clean shelves and they tend the plants. They chip in whenever and wherever they are asked.
We also are extraordinarily lucky to have the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library volunteers, whose members assist the library in several ways.
The Friends’ most visible contribution is the book sales. The group manages the book store that is open during library hours and then there are the large, quarterly book sales that are especially popular. The Friends’ online store at Amazon earns additional revenue and four volunteers handle the listing and shipping of those items.
The public sees the amazing number of books that are well organized and available for sale. Behind the scenes, volunteers spend hours and hours sorting donations and staging boxes. In fact, it took more than 125 hours to pull off last month’s book sale.
Funds generated by the Friends support library programs and projects.
The group doesn’t stop there. The Friends adopted the trail between the library and Deer Creek, and volunteers make sure the path remains clear of litter. Spring is an especially delightful time to take the short walk around the library because the blooms are beautiful.
The Friends serve as the local affiliate for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which mails free books to registered children from birth to fifth birthday in the Roseburg, Winchester, Wilbur, Glide and Idleyld Park areas.
People interested in becoming a Friend may drop by the library for an application form or visit the Friends’ website at roseburglibraryfriends.org.
The seven members of the Library Commission volunteer their time and talent to review policies and make recommendations to library staff and the city council. The group meets at 4 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at the library, and the meetings are livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page at facebook.com/cityofroseburg.
All of these folks share a love of libraries, a commitment to our community and a passion for public service.
Thank you, volunteers. Roseburg Public Library would not be what it is without you.
