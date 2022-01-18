Viviana Young, environmental education and outreach leader for Umpqua Watersheds, picks up trash along the South Umpqua River during a park cleanup and invasives removal event on the MLK Day of Service on Monday.

Mike Henneke/News-Review photos
Volunteer Vivian Young looks for trash at Stewart Park during a park cleanup and invasives removal event on the MLK Day of Service on Monday.
A crate at the Stewart Park pavilion contains work gloves for volunteers participating in the park cleanup and invasives removal event on the MLK Day of Service on Monday.
What do a golf club, bag of socks and a mysterious orange glob full of shreds of plastic have in common?
It all makes up some of the litter picked up by Viviana Young, the environmental education and an outreach leader for Umpqua Watersheds, during Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service cleanup event at Stewart Park. Event organizers from Umpqua Watersheds handed out gloves, plastic bags and trash pickers to volunteers who showed up to help tidy up the area.
“It’s just a nice way for the community to come together to clean up after themselves in a public space,” Young said.
While the number of volunteers has seen a drop due to COVID-19, Kasey Hovik, the executive director for Umpqua Watersheds, said about 35 people came out to volunteer for the cleanup. This turnout makes a huge difference in efforts to keep the park and river clean.
By the end of Monday’s cleanup, the truck bed that was used to collect trash collected from volunteers had accumulated a half-ton of waste, Hovik said.
“People can’t understand the problem without seeing it,” Young said. “It’s one thing to hear it and it’s another to actually fish a shopping cart out of a river.”
Bob Hoehne, of Roseburg, said his dad taught him about conservation while growing up on a farm — a concept he carried with him into adulthood. Hoehne has come out to every single annual river cleanup day, which is held in September, since its inception 37 years ago.
“This is a great day to give back to our river and try to help it out,” Hoehne said. “Get the plastic out of the river so it doesn’t end up in the ocean.”
The opportunity also gives him time to slow down in a fast-paced world, he said.
“You know, this is all our space. Be a part of the solution,” Hovik said. “In today’s world, there is so much divisiveness. This is something people are universally not divisive about. OK, we got a problem, let’s work together to clean that up.”
The next cleanup event will be held during the same week as Earth Day in April.
