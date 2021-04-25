For a while around noon Saturday the sun peaked through the clouds and Stewart Park was almost like Stewart Park again.
The playground was filled with loud children, there were hot dogs on a grill at the pavilion, and people walked and jogged through the park. Nearby at Champion Car Wash Field, the Roseburg High baseball team hosted the Grants Pass Cavemen, two softball games were in progress at Stewart Park Field and across the road, the golf course played host to a steady stream of golfers.
Back at the pavilion, Ryan Kincaid led a group of volunteers who were participating in Umpqua Watersheds Spring River Cleanup Day. About 30 volunteers fanned out to nine different locations throughout Douglas County to help clean up the river, Kincaid said. The event was sponsored by the group Umpqua Watersheds.
Kincaid is an Americorps member serving in the role of Environmental Education & Outreach Leader for Umpqua Watersheds.
“It’s been a busy week,” Kincaid said Saturday amid the hustle and bustle of organizing the event.
Volunteers were supplied with garbage bags, gloves, trash pickers, sharps/hazard container, a gift certificate to a local restaurant, a map of sites and pick-up locations, COVID-19 expectations and safety tips, water quality monitoring test kit and data sheet, information about river monitoring program and upcoming volunteer training, plus raffle entries.
An additional component of Saturday’s event was the start of a river monitoring project, with samples collected at each cleanup location.
On Sunday, the public is invited to hear fellow community members’ proposals of solutions to local environmentally-related issues during Umpqua Watersheds Eco Innovations Challenge. The online event is sheculed to begin at 2 p.m. and will feature presentations by those interested in creating positive change. At the end of the session, there will be an opportunity to get involved with the proposed projects.
For more information, go to the Umpqua Watersheds website at https://umpquawatersheds.org/, or email Kincaid at ryan@umpquawatersheds.org.
Nice to see the article. Distressing to see that the copy-editor has the weekend off. I am pretty sure that the sun did not "peak" through the clouds. Voice recognition software, spellcheck, and copy-editors are all imperfect tools.
