For members of the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161, noise complaints can be more typical than praise from people who live close to the daily operations of the military aircraft.
The warm welcome that greeted the arrival of two Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey military aircraft at Roseburg Regional Airport on Friday evening was very much appreciated, said Marine Lt. Col. John Sax, commander of VMM-161.
"When you are stationed at locations where these operate out of, you typically get noise complaints," Sax said. "When you go somewhere where they are not familiar with seeing them on every day basis, it’s nice to know that we still have support."
Bill and Dona Johnson, who live near the airport, can vouch for the noise from the arrival of the two Osprey.
"They vibrated the house when they came over," Bill Johnson said. The Johnsons didn't mind. In fact, they wasted no time joining dozens of other people who immediately lined the chain link fence minutes after the arrival of the two military aircraft.
Two five-person crews landed in Roseburg as part of a planned layover for a three-day training mission that could take crews to at least two other states before returning to Roseburg on Saturday and Sunday.
