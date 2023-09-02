Aggressive efforts by firefighters, rain and cooler temperatures have helped increase containment on the Chilcoot and Ridge fires, according to a Saturday morning update from the Umpqua National Forest.
The damp conditions helped firefighters make progress on the western flank of the Chilcoot Fire at 13 Road. Hand crews firmed up primary and contingency lines while weather conditions limited the ability of the helicopters. Dozers constructed line along the south flank from the Hipower drainage to the 300 Road southeast of Hipower Bluffs.
Located in the Steamboat Creek and Canton Creek area, the Chilcoot Fire was an estimated 1,655 acres and 0% contained as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Containment reached 35% on the Ridge Fire, starting in the east at the 3810 Road and moving southward to the fire’s southwest corner. Firefighters worked to the west of Bradley Lake on the fire’s north flank Friday. There was strong overall progress on a containment box around the fire’s entire perimeter.
The Ridge Fire, which is located 34 miles east of Glide, is currently estimated at 238 acres.
Other fires in the area have had no growth over the past few days due to "diligent suppression efforts from firefighters and favorable weather conditions."
Brice Creek — Hotshots made good progress on constructing hand lines on the east perimeter of the 583 acre fire Friday. Crews were expected to identify and secure unburned fuel pockets and construct and improve direct lines on the north perimeter Saturday. Containment is at 10%.
Dinner Fire — at 15% contained, this 329 acre fire saw successful mitigation of snags on the northwest perimeter Friday. The southeast flank has been kept in check. Saturday's work focused on mop up efforts to strengthen primary firelines.
Grizzly Fire — Due to the remote location and rugged terrain, this 92 acre fire has continued to challenge firefighters. Crews focused on structure assessments to determine appropriate protection tactics Friday. Work will focus on gaining better access and scouting for optimal fireline locations.
There are no current evacuations for these fires.
All fires were started by lightning on Aug. 24. Weather conditions remain unsettled with rain showers forecasted and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.
The weather will affect the firefighters as moisture and winds bring a likelihood of falling snags, mudslides and rolling debris, according to the update from the Umpqua National Forest.
Gloria Coleman is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at gcoleman@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321 ext. 7208.
