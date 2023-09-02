373013902_122118175100016052_1507743092779579722_n.jpeg

A firefighter works to remove a snag in the Chilcoot Fire area. Dead and dying trees, also referred to as 'snags,' pose a significant safety threat in a wildfire.

 Photo courtesy of Chilcoot Fire Information

Aggressive efforts by firefighters, rain and cooler temperatures have helped increase containment on the Chilcoot and Ridge fires, according to a Saturday morning update from the Umpqua National Forest.

Gloria Coleman is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at gcoleman@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321 ext. 7208.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.