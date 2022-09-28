If you’ve been to the pump over the past few days, you noticed the price for fuel has skyrocketed. After 14 weeks of declines, gas prices rose significantly on the West Coast and in the Midwest, with more moderate increases in other parts of the country.
According to a news release from AAA Oregon/Idaho, several refineries in California are undergoing planned or unplanned maintenance, creating extremely tight supplies on the West Coast.
For the week, the national average for regular adds seven cents to $3.75 a gallon. The Oregon average rockets up 50 cents to $5.14. This is the largest weekly jump in the nation.
“Multiple refineries in the Los Angeles area and a refinery in Washington State are experiencing either planned or unplanned refinery work which could last several more days,” Marie Dodds, the public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho said. “This has put a significant crimp in supplies and sent pump prices soaring in this region. In addition, the Olympic pipeline in Washington is due for maintenance, perhaps as early as this week.”
Hurricane Ian also has the potential to cause problems, depending on the storm’s track, by disrupting oil production, refining and transportation in the Gulf of Mexico.
Until this week, the national and Oregon averages had been declining for 14 consecutive weeks, backing away from record highs set in mid-June. The national average reached its record high of $5.016 on June 14 while the Oregon average reached its record high of $5.548 on June 15.
“Lackluster demand for gas and lower crude oil prices should take some pressure off of rising pump prices. But drivers can expect a very volatile couple of weeks due to the refinery issues as well as Hurricane Ian slamming the Gulf Coast,” adds Dodds.
Just a reminder to everyone who wants to point at someone to blame. Point directly at corporate big oil. During the record jumps in gas prices, the oil companies have made record-breaking profits in Tens of Billions of Dollars above their normal billions of dollars in profit. The consumers are suffering, but the oil companies are not.
