If you’ve been to the pump over the past few days, you noticed the price for fuel has skyrocketed. After 14 weeks of declines, gas prices rose significantly on the West Coast and in the Midwest, with more moderate increases in other parts of the country.

mword
mword

Just a reminder to everyone who wants to point at someone to blame. Point directly at corporate big oil. During the record jumps in gas prices, the oil companies have made record-breaking profits in Tens of Billions of Dollars above their normal billions of dollars in profit. The consumers are suffering, but the oil companies are not.

