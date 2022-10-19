After decades operating as a neighborhood convenience store, Anderson Market on West Harvard Avenue in Roseburg will close Monday as progress continues to build a new store and fuel station in the same location.
Tom Rogers of Rogers Engineering in Roseburg is leading the project. The business and property are owned by Paramjit Kaur. The current store building was constructed in 1937, according to records from the Douglas County Assessor’s Office.
Rogers said the store will be demolished starting Nov. 1. Installation of fuel tanks and construction of the fuel island will begin on Nov. 7. They will be located where the current store is now.
Rogers said interior and exterior work on the new store, located just to the north, is still in progress. Sidewalk and site work will continue as the fuel island construction progresses. Rogers said the timeline for completing the store and getting both open is still not known. He said its possible the store might open when site work and parking is complete, even if the fuel station is not yet operational. However, Rogers said it is important to have safe access for both customers and construction workers.
Rogers said between the time the current store is demolished and the new one is open, customers could visit the other convenience stores owned by Kaur: R-Mart about a mile west on West Harvard Avenue, or Fast Stop Market on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard.
A building adjoining the current store was demolished last summer so work on the new store could begin. Other buildings on Harvard Avenue property, between West Harrison Street and West Maple Street, will remain as they are now.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
