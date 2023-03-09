Winchester Dam fish ladder cleaned up, open The News-Review Mar 9, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Remnants of graffiti can be seen at the viewing area of the fish ladders Thursday at the Winchester Dam. After being vandalized, the viewing area is now open to the public after being cleaned. Will Geschke/The News-Review The inside of the viewing area at the Winchester Dam’s fish ladder Thursday is now open to the public after it was vandalized. Will Geschke/News-Review photos Salmon and trout swim through these fish ladders at the Winchester Dam, shown here Thursday. Will Geschke/The News-Review The entrance to the viewing area at the Winchester Dam’s fish ladder, shown here on Thursday, Mar. 9, is now open to the public after it was vandalized. Will Geschke/The News-Review Salmon and trout swim through these fish ladders at the Winchester Dam, shown here on Thursday. After being vandalized, the viewing area is now open to the public after being cleaned. Will Geschke/The News-Review The Winchester Dam on Thursday morning. Will Geschke/The News-Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WINCHESTER — Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife along with volunteers cleaned the fish viewing area at the Winchester Dam after it was vandalized.The viewing area is a great spot to see the fish that inhabit the North Umpqua River.Warmer water temperatures and higher flows will see more winter steelhead moving upstream and Spring Chinook will start to make their way up too.For people who cannot make it down, or back up, the nearly 100 steps, there is a camera set up so you can stream from anywhere at umpquafish.com. React to this story: Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Sutherlin property auctioned off Elmer's restaurant closing for renovation Sutherlin continues making big moves Family identifies injured deputy, starts fundraiser Letter: Traffic planning a problem in Roseburg Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Jackson St. 62, Prairie View 60, OT JACKSON STATE 62, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 60, OT NO. 3 KANSAS 78, WEST VIRGINIA 61 No. 3 Kansas 78, West Virginia 61 NCAA Women's Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance
