Visitors tour the Winchester Dam’s fish viewing station in 2018. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced the viewing area will reopen April 1, after it has been closed since 2020 because of COVID-19.
The fish viewing area at Winchester Dam near Roseburg is set to reopen on April 1.
Access to the viewing area has been restricted since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is able to reopen the viewing area now that the state’s mask rules have been lifted. ODFW offices remain closed until May 1.
The fish ladder at Winchester Dam has been a popular stop on Interstate 5 for many decades and provides an opportunity for visitors to see migratory fish like chinook and coho salmon, steelhead and lamprey. There is no restroom located at the viewing area. A restroom is available at Amacher Park across the Highway 99 bridge.
April visitors may see winter steelhead or spring Chinook at the fish ladder. For more information, call the ODFW Roseburg office at 541-440-3353.
