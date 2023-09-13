WINSTON — The Douglas County Farmers Co-op in Winston has been open since March, but this weekend they will host its official grand opening event.
The grand opening will be held at the co-op building at 850 NW Abraham Ave, Winston, Friday and Saturday during store hours.
“I think we’ve gotten everything worked out and any issues we had resolved, so now we are ready for the grand opening,” store manager Brad Chrisman said.
Friday and Saturday will feature a hot dog luncheon, for a recommended donation of $2 for two hot dogs, chips and a drink. All proceeds from this will go to the FFA and the Boy Scouts. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A Spin the Wheel will also happen from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everyone who spins the wheel will receive a prize when they spin.
Douglas County’s country radio station, Best Country 103, will be there Friday for a live broadcast.
Wildlife Safari will join the fun Saturday with animals for people to pet, possibly even a cheetah, making an appearance. The Safari also has a wish tree in the store the week leading up to the event. People are welcome to buy the gifts under the tree, and in the process will be making a contribution to Wildlife Safari.
Normally the co-op charges for dog baths, based on the size of the dog. This weekend, they will provide washes for all dogs at only $5. They will also have a bucket sale, with 20% off everything that you can fit in a bucket.
Free tickets to a raffle will be given to visitors at the door. Prizes include merchandise from the store.
The mayor, city manager, city council, county commissioners, the contractor and others who helped build the store will all be in attendance of the event. There will be a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. on Friday to officially open the store.
The store is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
