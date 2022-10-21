WINSTON — Chris Musquiz was going to school on the morning of Sept. 14 when his life forever changed.
The grandfather he lives with, Martin Musquiz, describes him as kind, sweet, gentle boy. He loves football and playing video games with his two brothers.
“If you ask anybody,” Martin Musquiz said, “they’ll tell you he’s a nice kid.”
A football player for Winston Middle School, he was excited about playing in the game he had scheduled that September night.
Martin was at work with his wife, Elva Musquiz. Elva picked up a phone call around 7:25 a.m., and became hysterical. She passed the phone to Martin.
“Your grandson’s been in an accident,” a police officer said over the phone.
Winston police reported that Chris Musquiz, a 13-year-old student at Winston Middle School, was riding a bicycle near the intersection of Grape Avenue and Park Street in Winston, when he was struck by a vehicle, causing serious injuries and amputating his leg. Police said after being transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, he was flown to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital at the Oregon Health and Science University in Portland for surgery and recovery after the accident.
“I think the worst part was the drive,” Martin Musquiz said. “We couldn’t ride along in the helicopter … There was that point where you’re not really sure, you know.”
However, the surgeons and anesthesiologists at Doernbecher kept Martin and Elva informed throughout the three hour drive, helping to calm their nerves during a terrifying situation.
“You’re not wanting to believe this happened, but in the back of your head, you know it did happen,” Martin Musquiz said.
After his surgeries, Chris had to be placed on breathing and feeding tubes, and was administered morphine. Now, however, he’s beginning to recover — Martin Musquiz said Chris is off of the machines and only taking acetaminophen for his pain.
“His spirit is really good,” Martin Musquiz said. “He didn’t joke around a lot, but he’s not much of a joker anyway. I don’t really see any change in his demeanor or anything.”
Community members in Winston were quick to show their support for the family. Over the course of three weeks, the family received phone calls from neighbors, school teachers and administrators, while multiple restaurants decided to hold fundraisers to raise money for Musquiz and his family.
“Now that I’m back, neighbors stop me and ask how he’s doing,” Martin Musquiz said. Martin Musquiz started driving back and forth between Winston and Portland recently, while Elva Musquiz has remained in Portland looking after Chris. “The whole response of the community has been great.”
Martin Musquiz was also surprised by the response from hospital staff in Portland, who he says are taking excellent care of Chris during his recovery.
The surgical team at Doernbecher's walked in to Chris’ room one day to give him a stuffed animal, soon followed by the anesthesiology team.
“Every team that had anything to do with him, they gave him a gift,” Martin Musquiz said. “I’ve just never seen that.”
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen very much of that side of people,” Martin Musquiz said tearfully. “It’s just I hear of Portland, you hear of the bad side of Portland and all this stuff, but nobody ever talks about the good side of Portland. And I saw that.”
Martin Musquiz, who has lived in Winston for the past 8 years, said he already knew that Winston was an “awesome town” before the accident — but seeing the community’s response has been inspiring to him and his family.
On Oct. 7, Johnny’s Drive-In held a fundraiser, donating 15% of the day’s proceeds to the Musquiz family, and on Oct. 18, Carlos Restaurante donated a portion of their proceeds to the family as well.
Many at Carlos Restaurante, who heard about the fundraiser through the school district or social media, were happy to do their part and show support for a local student.
“This is a local family, they have children who have gone through our schools,” said Trisha Paderson, who works with the Winston-Dillard School District through an outside agency.
“I’m so glad so many local places are helping out for this family,” Rheo Rocco added, who was dining with Paderson.
Kim Kellison, superintendent of the Winston-Dillard School District where Musquiz attended school, said she was proud of the community for coming out to support the local student.
“I think we have an amazing community here, really supportive and caring,” Kellison said. “Even during hard times, we band together to help each other.”
Kellison will be doing her part to help as well, by making a quilt that will be raffled off by selling tickets during basketball games — all the proceeds being donated to the Musquiz family.
For Chris Musquiz, there’s a long road to recovery ahead — but Martin Musquiz says doctors are impressed with his progress, saying he’ll likely be back in Winston within 5 to 6 weeks, sooner than their initial estimate of 8 weeks.
“I tell him all the time,” Martin Musquiz said when asked if he’s proud of Chris’ progress. “I don’t usually call him Chris, I call him ‘Dude’, but I tell him, ‘Dude, I’m proud of you. You’re doing a good job.’”
Next Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Winston Diner will be holding a fundraiser, donating a portion of the proceeds to help Musquiz. Community members can also donate online through a GoFundMe organized for the Musquiz family.
