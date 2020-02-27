WINSTON — Police say a male driver more than likely suffered a significant medical event, causing him to crash into the Old West Building on North Main Street on Thursday, destroying the metal signal control cabinet that manages the town's only traffic signal.
Winston Police Sgt. Miller said police responded to a report at 3:35 p.m. Thursday of a driver in a Pontiac Vibe who was traveling east on Northwest Douglas Boulevard in Winston when his vehicle crossed the intersection at North Main Street and Douglas before coming to a rest in front of the Old West Building.
The driver, whose name was not immediately released, was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center. His condition was not known as of Thursday night.
Miller said drivers responded appropriately once the signal was knocked out.
"Oddly enough, everybody that came through treated it as a four-way stop," Miller said.
ODOT spokesperson Gary Leaming said crews were summoned to control traffic and make immediate repairs to the signal control cabinet. Traffic lights resumed at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday.
"At least it's a stop gap until more permanent repairs can be made," Leaming said.
Traffic was reduced to one lane on North Main Street while ODOT crews made repairs.
"It's not business as usual going through the intersection," Leaming said.
More to come
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.