WINSTON — The platinum jubilee is approaching for Winston, as announced by its mayor, Scott Rutter, at Monday's City Council meeting.
Cake will be served at from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. next Monday, Sept. 25, at City Hall in celebration of Winston and all that the city has accomplished in the past 70 years. All citizens are invited to celebrate.
Rutter presided over the meeting, introducing reports from the Friends of the Winston Library, wastewater, community development, administration; old business from previous meetings; and new business such as new business licenses, a new city ordinance for a public safety fee increase and the proclamation recognizing Winston’s 70th anniversary.
“Whereas in the City of Winston, we will celebrate the 70th anniversary September 25th, 2023, and it is fitting to recognize the city and its inhabitants on the occasion of this special milestone and as the city of Winston was officially created on September 25, 1953, with an established population of 1,960 residents, and since the day of incorporation, Winston has grown to nearly 6,000 residents and over 200 business owners including 90 brick and mortar sites and a Wildlife Theme Park known worldwide,” Rutter read in the proclamation.
The proclamation continued to mention the Winston-Dillard Melon Festival and the Oktoberfest celebration, popular events that draw a lot of visitors to Winston.
“And whereas the citizens of Winston should feel proud of the community they built and continued to support,” Rutter continued. “Now therefore I, David S. Rutter Mayor of the City of Winston in Oregon hereby proclaim September 25, 2023, as the 70th anniversary of the city of Winston, Oregon and urge citizens to celebrate this milestone event and continue to support.”
Rutter mentioned that the city was incorporated in 1953, 70 years ago, but at the time it was named Coos Junction. In 1955, it was renamed as part of a new city charter and since then has thrived as the city of Winston.
“And come by for a piece of cake!” Rutter said in ending the meeting.
Gloria Coleman is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at gcoleman@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321 ext. 7208.
