Winter magic The News-Review Feb 28, 2023 Feb 28, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 41 Myrtle Creek on Feb. 14. Photo submitted by Grace Ferch A year old and experiencing the first snow day Feb. 22 in Myrtle Creek. He just wanted to be on the sled.Photo submitted by Erica Davis Myrtle Creek on Feb. 22Photo submitted by Erica Davis Myrtle Creek on Feb. 14.Photo submitted by Erica Davis Tenmile on Feb. 27.Photo submitted by Debi Montague Snowman design is serious business on Feb. 14. Photo submitted by Kelli Traviss Tenmile on Feb. 22Photo submitted by Whitney Kelley So much fun in the snow Feb. 22 in Oakland.Photo submitted by Danielle Hedlund Photo submitted by Brianna Lafayette Photo submitted by Debi Pierce Photo taken Feb. 22 in Melrose.Photo submitted by Christy Smith Photo submitted by Shahana Issayana Lopez Snow in Camas Valley.Photo submitted by Nicole Townsend Photo submitted by Nicole Townsend Photo submitted by Annasha Rosas The roads just before 8 a.m. Feb. 22 in Tenmile.Photo submitted by Joey Wenks The snow creates a beautiful landscape on Feb. 24 in Camas Valley. Photo submitted by Lacey Luscombe Photo submitted by Sierra Dooley Photo submitted by Sierra Dooley Ray's pavilion in Myrtle Creek.Photo submitted by Ashley Wells Winston on Feb. 14.Photo submitted by Cori Garrett Camas Valley covered in snow.Photo submitted by Ashley Dancer Snow in Lookingglass on Feb. 27.Photo submitted by Lorrie Miller Waiting for the school bus in Melrose on Feb. 27.Photo submitted by Kelsey Peterson Summer girl like the snow in Roseburg.Photo submitted by Skipper Sherman Snow camping at Illahee Flats on Feb. 18.Photo submitted by Kyle Reed Rocking and rolling in the snow at Lake in the Woods on Feb. 25.Photo submitted by April Merrill Melrose on Feb. 27.Photo submitted by Kelsey Peterson Sledding on Feb. 22 in Myrtle Creek.Photo submitted by Kyle Reed Valentine's Day in Glide,Photo submitted by Tricia Dunham Boy Scout Troop 36 and 4036 snowshoeing at Diamond Lake on Feb. 18. Photo submitted by Kyle Reed The Jeptha Green house in Green on Feb. 22.Photo submitted by Nicholas Schabert A snowman on Feb. 14 in Myrtle Creek.Photo submitted by Grace Ferch Snow day and Valentine’s Day in Myrtle Creek. Photo submitted by Erica Davis Feb. 10 in downtown Roseburg.Photo submitted by Holly Ryan Feb. 22 in Southeast Roseburg.Photo submitted by Emily Gier Getting a snowball ready to throw at his brother on Feb. 22 in Roseburg. Photo submitted by Danelle Gilbert Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The News-Review asked readers to submit photos of the snow Douglas County has encountered the last three weeks.Here are some of the submission. 