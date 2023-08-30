GLIDE — Located just on the edge of the Umpqua National Forest, the Wolf Creek Job Corps Civilian Conservation Center opened its gates to welcome visitors to its campus Friday with the hope of raising admission numbers.
The open house held a variety of events, including tours, a silent auction, raffles, a guest speaker, food and more. The center lost power in the morning of the event, but was still able to pull off the event with more people than anticipated.
At noon — the halfway point of the event — more than 80 signatures had been collected on the sign-in sheets.
Center Director Vaughn Van Over introduced the event to those gathered under the white tents outside the Umpqua Dormitory before turning the microphone over to Wendy Luedke, the business liaison. Luedke took questions from the visitors, which ranged from students’ jobs on campus to how long admission usually takes.
Luedke commented on how the center’s enrollment has slowed since the COVID-19 pandemic, and the measures they have taken to rebuild it since.
“We now have 40 students, but we have room for up to 221 students,” Luedke said.
Guest speaker Gabe Wishart, previously employed at the center and currently a district ranger with the Tiller Ranger District, spoke briefly about his appreciation for the center. He said that the Wolf Creek Job Corps is a “hidden niche of the forest agency.” Wishart also explained the history of the center since its beginning as a veteran conservation center in the 1920s.
“The tens of thousands of students since the 1920s that have been impacted and sent off on a positive life trajectory are what make it worth it,” Wishart said.
“It’s leveraging the right opportunity to make an impact in the students’ lives,” Wishart added. “Everybody needs something different.”
The multiple tours offered were led by job corps students. They wandered around the general campus grounds to get a sense of the campus layout, and were able to peek inside the education building. The tours also featured indoor tours of the carpentry, cement, welding, culinary and general education buildings.
Food was provided by the Wolf Creek Job Corps culinary students and was deemed delicious by all visitors asked.
State Representative Virgle Osborne was among the visitors, along with members of the Umpqua Economic Development Partnership. Wolf Creek Job Corps had several admission counselors around to assist in answering questions.
As visitors left, they were offered a gift bags in exchange for filling out a short survey. The survey had questions asking the visitor about their experience at the center and if they would think about attending the Wolf Creek Job Corps.
The gift bags included papers with more information about the Oregon and Washington Job Corps Centers, a note from Luedke thanking the visitor for attending and a few goodies such as Forest Service Department of Agriculture sticky notes and Wolf Creek Job Corps pencil sharpeners.
More information: wolfcreek.jobcorps.gov.
