Uniforms from at least a century were on display at Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses “Women in Uniform” exhibit.
In all, the funeral home received more than 30 uniforms from the VFW from Salem VFW Post 661 ahead of Memorial Day.
Between the uniforms there are also art reproductions, displaying women in uniform, which came from the Navy Art Collection in Washington, D.C., and were reprinted to the original size.
“From a Yeoman (F) in WWI to an aviator, from a sailor to an admiral, this exhibition features the reproductions of works of art that depict female Navy military personnel,” the website said. “Also on display will be Women Uniforms from each branch of the service and different era.”
The display can be viewed from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. until Friday at 965 W. Harvard Ave. and on Saturday and Sunday at Roseburg Memorial Gardens where staff members will be available to help people find their loved ones from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
“Women have had a continuous and growing presence in the U.S. military throughout the 20th and into 21st century,” the website reads. “Whenever international or domestic events dictated the need, the military expanded its opportunities for women to serve. These artworks and uniforms demonstrate the wide-ranging and varied occupations women have held as they continue to push the boundaries of prospects available to them.”
A Memorial service will start at noon Monday, which will include a prayer, a reading of veterans’ names who have died in the last year as well as military honors playing “Taps” for all the fallen military personnel.
There will be a grill going on Saturday and Sunday and Granny’s Mini-Hut will serve food free to guests on Memorial Day.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
