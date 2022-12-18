The message printed across the front of a red hooded sweatshirt fit the spirit of the day: “Support Our Troops.”
Elvis Hunsaker of Sutherlin displayed that message while standing on the periphery of a group of more than 200 who gathered to take part in a Wreaths Across America event held at the Roseburg National Cemetery Annex on the campus of the Roseburg Veterans Administration.
Active service members, retired veterans, civilians and area dignitaries filled the cemetery to lay nearly 1,600 handmade Christmas wreaths at the headstones of those memorialized for their service to the United States armed services.
“We are here to honor those who served and their families, and we are also here to teach the children the value of freedom,” event host Jim Little, retired United States Navy Chief Warrant Officer 4, said as part of his opening address to the crowd. “They gave their lives so that we can live in freedom. Sacrifice without rememberance is meaningless.
“Today, we show a debt of gratitude and respect across the United States of America as we remember the fallen, honor those who served and teach the next generation the value of freedom.”
The annual tradition began with little fanfare because a 12-year-old newspaper delivery boy in Maine won a trip to Washington, D.C., and visited Arlington National Cemetery. That delivery boy, Morrill Worcester, would go on to found the Worcester Wreath Company.
In 1992, the company had a significant surplus of handmade wreaths and nowhere to put them. With the help of Maine Senator Olympia Snowe, arrangements were made for the wreaths to be placed at Arlington in one of the older sections of the cemetery that had been receiving fewer visitors with each passing year.
This year, more than 93,000 handmade wreaths were scheduled to be laid at the headstones of fallen military at approximately 3,400 cemeteries in the United States and abroad.
The event happens on the third Saturday of every December. With the help of Roseburg’s United States Naval Sea Cadets, more than $8,600 was raised to help provide 1,600 wreaths to be laid at the base of headstones at the Roseburg National Cemetery. For deceased veterans of Jewish heritage, wreath-layers were asked to honor the tradition of Hanukkah and instead of laying a wreath at the base of a headstone bearing the Star of David, they simply speak that veteran’s name out loud.
Charged with the command of the wreath guard, Dan Loomis spoke of a bracelet he was wearing Saturday, a military identification heirloom from his grandfather, Arthur J. Loomis, who served in Korean War.
From there, representatives from every aspect of the United States military placed a ceremonial wreath in remembrance and honor of their specific branch. From the Army to the Coast Guard, Space Force to Merchant Marines as well as those men and women whose last known status was either Missing in Action or Prisoner of War.
Hunsaker stood back from the bulk of the crowd to take in the ceremony. The 79-year-old from Sutherlin is a member of the Oakland American Legion Post 152 who served three years in the U.S. Army between 1961-63: post-Korean Conflict and prior to the escalation of the Vietnam War. Three months prior to his scheduled discharge, his infantry unit was sent to southeast Asia.
Hunsaker wasn’t allowed to go with his unit for just three months. He could have re-enlisted, he said, but the mortar gunner thought better.
“At that time, the infantry didn’t seem like that good of an idea,” Hunsaker said.
