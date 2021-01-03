1. GOP headquarters suffers repeated vandalism
It was a long and expensive year for the Douglas County Republican Party.
The party’s headquarters on Southeast Jackson Street in downtown Roseburg, was vandalized seven times in 11 months leading up the 2020 primary elections.
After an egging incident in late December 2019 or early January, the real damage began, with a vandal or vandals busting out a bay window in February, which cost $500 to replace.
In April, a vandal spray painted “burn it down” on an exterior wall. But it was May when the real trouble started.
At approximately 7 p.m. on May 5, six windows and a glass door were shattered at the headquarters. The damage extended to one of the headquarters’ security cameras, and the vandal(s) spray painted “Kill Trump!” on an exterior wall.
In September, as the election drew closer, the vandalism increased. On Sept. 16, nine windows and a door were shattered sometime between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.
Just days after that damage had been repaired, another attack occurred on Oct. 7, when eight windows and three doors were damaged. After that attack, the party invested in improved surveillance cameras as well as a beefed-up alarm system.
The final attack occurred in the early morning hours of Nov. 6. A large window was shattered, which triggered the new security alarm. This time, the new cameras picked up a crystal-clear image of the perpetrator as he vandalized promotional signs for President Donald Trump and U.S. House candidate Alek Skarlatos.
Two weeks later, Roseburg police made an arrest in the case. Sean O’Grady, 38, admitted to the attacks on Nov. 6 and Oct. 7, and was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony. The office of the Oregon Secretary of State showed O’Grady as a registered Republican voter.
The estimated total damage to the headquarters was more than $13,000.
Donovan Brink
2. Casey’s Restaurant defies executive order
Casey’s Restaurant in Roseburg spent much of the year involved in a legal tussle with the state.
Casey’s, located at 326 NW Garden Valley Blvd., reopened for dine-in service on May 5. A week later, the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited the restaurant and issued two fines, totaling $13,900, for reopening for dine-in service against Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order. Oregon OSHA said the restaurant “willfully” disobeyed the order and in doing so put employees at “serious” risk.
The state agency posted a “red-tag notice” at the entrance to the restaurant, warning that further use of the facility was prohibited. Casey’s, which is owned by Lance and Laurie Mounts, appealed the citation and requested a conference “in an attempt to negotiate a possible settlement.”
It’s been more than six months since the appeal was filed and a date for that conference still has not been set.
In late May, the Mounts opened a GoFundMe site to raise $14,000 to help pay for its legal costs. In a couple of weeks, the site had raised that amount. The Mounts have declined to comment on their legal battle.
Scott Carroll
3. Umpqua Dairy sells to Producers Dairy
Umpqua Dairy, a Roseburg mainstay since 1931, announced in October it was being sold to another family-owned dairy company, Producers Dairy, which is headquartered in Fresno, California.
“We do not have a fourth generation currently involved in our company and it was very important to our family to find a company with similar values, culture, and a focus on supporting our communities.,” Umpqua Dairy CEO Doug Feldkamp said.
Producers Dairy plans to continue Umpqua Dairy’s brand, staffing and locations, he said.
The sale was scheduled to close Dec. 31. Plans call for Umpqua Dairy COO Steve Feldkamp to continue with the company for at least an additional year and Doug Feldkamp to continue in his current role for three years.
Umpqua Dairy Products Co. was founded in Roseburg in 1931 by Ormond Feldkamp and Herb Sullivan, who sold his share of the business in 1953. Ormond was succeeded by his son, Barton D. Feldkamp, in 1962. His sons, Doug and Steve Feldkamp, joined the company in the 1980s.
Today, Umpqua Dairy sells its products in nine states and employs about 270 people.
Scott Carroll
4. Timber Unity rally protests against cap and trade
Thousands of truckers, timber workers and others converged on the Capitol Building in Salem Feb. 6, as part of a Timber Unity rally in opposition to cap-and-trade legislation.
The protesters argued the legislation would harm the livelihoods of many rural Oregonians.
State Sen. Dallas Heard, R-Myrtle Creek, told the protesters they were there not just for themselves but for their children’s future.
Some protesters suggested that climate change was a hoax, while others said green jobs aren’t the solution.
“Unicorns and green jobs for everyone sounds amazing. ... Of course, that sounds ridiculous, right? So does cap and trade,” said Rob Gensorek of Basin Tackle in Charleston.
Jason Weaver of Weaver Road Construction in Roseburg said his family got on the road at 3 a.m. and rode north, driving a pickup among miles of semis in the truck convoy.
Weaver said if the bill passes they’ll be out of business, and that legislators from the northern cities are too one-sided.
“The city of Salem and Portland, they think they can shove everything down our throats, and even though they have a lot of people the state of Oregon is what should be deciding, not just these two cities,” he said.
Carisa Cegavske
5. Roseburg UPS driver arrested for string of shootings
A Roseburg UPS employee was arrested on Aug. 20 in connection with a string of shootings along Interstate 5 in Southern Oregon.
Kenneth Alan Ayers, 49, was taken into custody after the string of shootings between May 12 and Aug. 19 in Douglas, Josephine and Jackson counties.
On Wednesday, Dec. 16, a Jackson County Circuit Court grand jury returned an indictment which included 34 total charges ranging from second-degree attempted murder to first-degree criminal mischief. All 34 charges are felonies.
During a search of the UPS truck Ayers was driving at the time of his arrest, investigators located a .45-caliber pistol which was consistent with shootings on July 9 and Aug. 19 that injured motorists.
Officials from Douglas and Josephine counties are assisting the Jackson County District Attorney’s office with the prosecution.
Donovan Brink
6. Downtown Roseburg vandalized
It started in mid-April, when two downtown Roseburg storefronts were broken in. Later that month someone threw a metal grate through the window of a downtown barbershop, causing an estimated $1,300 in damage. A couple blocks away two large planters and several trash cans were pushed over.
At the same time, a nonprofit agency complained to city officials that nine businesses in one downtown block had been vandalized with graffiti in two weeks.
In early May, six windows and the glass front door were broken and graffiti was written on an exterior wall of the Republican headquarters downtown, causing an estimated $5,000 in damage.
“There’s freaking mayhem. It’s like a war zone happening downtown,” Roseburg City Councilor Ashley Hicks said. “All up and down Jackson Street, like it’s a freaking war zone.”
Part of the problem, city officials said, was a shortage of jail space due to COVID-19, limiting the amount of arrests police could make. Several business owners blamed the vandalism on the growing number of homeless people hanging out downtown and living in camps nearby.
Scott Carroll
7. Skarlatos comes up short in race against DeFazio
A young man with no political experience but a reputation as an international hero with a movie and some solid dance moves gave Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio a run for his money in November.
DeFazio of Springfield ultimately won the race, by a margin of 52% to 46%. But Alek Skarlatos of Roseburg passed him in fundraising in 2020, with a campaign fueled by small Republican donors around the country.
DeFazio had already served in Congress more than three decades, and is the chairman of the powerful House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. He had handily defeated Cave Junction chemist Art Robinson five times in a row for the seat.
Skarlatos had previously made an unsuccessful run for Douglas County Commissioner. He became a household name in the Southwestern Oregon district after helping to thwart a would-be terrorist on a Paris-bound train in 2015, and went on to star in a Clint Eastwood movie about the event and to appear on Dancing with the Stars.
Carisa Cegavske
8. RHS resists ‘Indians’ mascot debate
Community members and alumni of Roseburg High School protested the use of the Indians mascot for being racist.
The group asking for change cited statistics that show the negative impact of these racist mascots on native students.
Some local people spoke out against change, saying the mascot honored the tribe and natives, and argued that since the logo was changed to a feather it could not be considered offensive.
Roseburg Public Schools, the district that oversees Roseburg High School, created a strategic plan that listed equitable student experiences at the center of the plan and listed a safe and inclusive learning environment as one of the tenets of that plan. However, the board stopped short of discussing a change in the mascot, despite frequent public comments during board meetings and a plea from school board member Howard Johnson to stop kicking the issue down the road.
When the issue first arose in 2020, in July, Superintendent Jared Cordon said the cost would be minimal and that the board could change the mascot at any time by majority vote. However, the board passed policies later that year that would make it harder to change the mascot. A change will now require a unanimous vote at two board meetings.
A workshop on racism and equity that was supposed to take place during the summer also never took place.
Nationally, the Washington Football Team recently moved away from its racist mascot, and the professional baseball team out of Cleveland announced that it will be changing its mascot in the near future as well.
Sanne Godfrey
9. Drain topless bar grateful for exposure
When the employees of the Top of the Bowl bar began taking it all off — or more accurately half of it — the relatively sleepy town of Drain woke up. And some of them were mad.
Neighbors of the new bar, which opened over the bowling alley in July, complained of excessive noise and declining morals and opined that criminal activity would follow.
The furor led to a special meeting of the Drain City Council, which created a new law establishing business license requirements. It also sought to restrain bars offering adult entertainment from operating near schools, parks and churches.
Top of the Bowl Manager Rik Marin was defiant in the face of opposition. He said he was operating a legitimate business and that topless dancing is protected as free speech under Oregon law.
Carisa Cegavske
10. Ashley Hicks defeated as city councilor
Roseburg City Councilor Ashley Hicks lost her race for re-election in November, ending a four-year term that was steeped in controversy, especially in 2020.
In February, the Roseburg City Council sanctioned Hicks for comments she reportedly made on social media in support of a homeless camp near the airport, which prompted protests from a nearby senior mobile home park.
Hicks called the sanctions “a joke” and said the other city councilors and staff were the ones who needed to be sanctioned.
Hicks leveled her most forceful criticisms at City Manager Nikki Messenger, criticizing her for myriad perceived wrongs.
In response, Messenger put Roseburg on notice that she intends to sue the city, and accused Hicks of starting the legal quagmire with her comments and social media posts.
Hicks then filed a formal complaint against Messenger, accusing her of not living within city limits and therefore violating her contract and the city charter.
Hicks later said she is considering filing a lawsuit against the city council and staff, alleging defamation of character.
Scott Carroll
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.