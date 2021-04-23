The YMCA of Douglas County named Cody Brockelmeyer as its CEO on Friday, culminating a six-month, national search for its new leader, and a return home for the 2001 Umpqua Valley Christian School graduate.
Brockelmeyer, a 15-year veteran of the U.S. Marines, most recently served as assistant professor and director of operations at the University of Notre Dame. He was chosen by the YMCA of Douglas County to build and lead staff, improve operating performance, advocate for the vision of the organization, manage finances and develop a culture of philanthropy, said Shelley Briggs Loosley, president of the board of directors for the YMCA.
“During our search for a new CEO, we looked at candidates from throughout the country, but Cody stood out among the rest,” Briggs Loosley said. “His energy and vision for the YMCA is exactly what we were looking for in a leader. With Cody’s experience and passion towards youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, we are convinced the YMCA will have fantastic leadership. “
Brockelmeyer earned his bachelor’s degree in humanities from the University of Maryland Global Campus. He later earned his MBA in management from Bushnell University and a doctorate of business administration in human resources from Northcentral University. Brockelmeyer also holds certificates in strategic leadership and executive management from the University of Notre Dame.
Brockelmeyer was born in Pasadena, California, and moved to Roseburg at the age of 11. He said he has fond memories of the area and is eager to make a positive impact on the local community.
“Because I am leaving active duty, it’s very important to me that I find another organization of people who believe in selfless service for others, and our local Y is exactly the opportunity I am looking for to continue to serve,” Brockelmeyer said in the release. “I spent my formative years here in Roseburg, and in the 20 years since I have been away, I’ve maintained close relationships with friends, family, and the community that my own children are now ready to discover for themselves. I can’t wait to get started!”
Brockelmeyer is scheduled to begin his new position in mid-June. He replaces interim CEO Matt Lund, who served in the position for more than a year.
“Matt has served as our CEO of record during truly unprecedented times,” Briggs Loosley said. “He guided us through COVID-19 and the many challenges it brought, and we are forever grateful for his leadership.”
Good to read that Cody Brockelmeyer has been chosen to keep the C in our YMCA. That hasn't always been true in the past. It's heartwarming to know that this fine individual is now at the helm.
