Yoncalla Rodeo and Equestrian Association President Randy Thompson, center, shows the Douglas County Commissioners the new rodeo grounds in Yoncalla. The inaugural Yoncalla Rodeo at the new location will take place Friday and Saturay.
Photo courtesy of Kellie Trenkle/Douglas County
Randy Thompson, president of the Yoncalla Rodeo and Equestrian Association, at the new Yoncalla Rodeo grounds during a recent visit.
The new Yoncalla Rodeo grounds will host the event Friday and Saturday.
Douglas County commissioners and Randy Thompson tour the new Yoncalla Rodeo grounds.
YONCALLA — The Yoncalla Rodeo has undergone a transformation and this weekend the all new Yoncalla Rodeo and Event Center will host sanctioned rodeo events.
Participants for bareback riding, team roping, break away roping, steer wrestling, tie down roping, barrel racing, wild cow milking, saddle bronc and bull riding are coming from Oregon, Washington, Idaho and California.
“This is an amazing thing for our community,” said Randy Thompson, Yoncalla Rodeo and Equestrian Association president. “I continue to be blown away at the amount of support we have received for this project. The new arena is amazing, and I believe we can keep the rodeo tradition alive for many years to come!”
The Friday and Saturday event is sanctioned by both the Northwest Professional Rodeo Association and the American Professional Rodeo Association at the center on 8501 Rice Valley Road in Yoncalla.
Yoncalla Rodeo and Equestrian Association received a grant from the county in April 2022 to help purchase and develop a vacant property into a brand-new event center and permanent home for the Yoncalla Rodeo, as well as youth rodeos, 4-H events and FFA shows.
“We have a lot of ranchers around here and we want to keep this tradition going,” Thompson said. “I want to bring back the event and build it up for the future, get the kids involved.”
Thompson said the grounds will also serve as a practice field and that he is hoping to get youth and high school rodeo duels with Cottage Grove.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners announced their support of the Yoncalla Rodeo with a press release Wednesday morning and encouraged people to head to the small north county town this weekend.
“Some of my best memories as a kid were going to the Yoncalla Rodeo with my dad,” Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman said. “This is a fantastic project and I hope that the next generation and all future generations can continue to pass the love of the rodeo onto their family and friends.”
The Yoncalla Rodeo has been a staple in Douglas County since 1946.
The rodeo will return to its usual July 4 date in the future. Thompson said the rodeo grounds were not ready this year.
Gates to the rodeo open at 1 p.m. each day. Kids events start at 2 p.m. each day, including junior barrel racing, calf riding, mutton busing and steer riding. Food and beverages will be available on site.
Tickets can be purchased at the gate. Adults are $15, seniors $10 and children 6-13 $5, children 5 and under can get in for free.
Registration and more information: Rodeo Yoncalla Facebook page.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
It's sort of odd that they decided to compete with the DC Fair....try a different weekend.
