When 1-year-old Miles Mereness saw Lily, a 5-month-old Havanese Poodle mix nearby at Fir Grove Park on Wednesday, it seemed the two were destined for instant friendship. Both boy and dog were at the park together with their respective families for an evening of fun, friendship and food.
When Lily responded to Miles with a friendly nudge, the gesture from man’s best friend appeared to be too much for Miles — who promptly lost his balance, sat down on the grass and began to cry.
The story has a happy ending though, Lilly was pulled away by his owner, Trevor Mauch, and Miles was immediately scooped up by his father, Kory Mereness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.